HRD minister urges private schools to reconsider annual fee hike, quarterly fee payment structure

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fees quarterly during the lockdown. "It has been brought to my notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools are increasing their annual fee. A lot of schools are also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for 3 months together. I request all schools to join hands in the fight against coronavirus, empathize with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision," Nishank tweeted.

He also appealed to states' education departments to work towards best interests of schools and parents. "I am happy that some states have already taken positive steps on this, I appreciate their initiative and hope that all other states will reconsider my request," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged to give priority to human values in the time of this epidemic. And hence, I hope all schools would be providing timely salary to their teachers & staff," he further said. The country is under lockdown since March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3. While schools were closed and exams postponed at least two weeks before the lockdown was announced, online classes are being conducted by private schools as well as Delhi government-run schools.

Several parents have been approaching the government with requests for fee waivers during the lockdown period.

