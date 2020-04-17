AP CM tests negative for COVID-19

AP CM tests negative for COVID-19PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST
Seeking to send a message that coronavirus screening is nothing to be afraid of, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday volunteered for a test, with his result returning negative. The Chief Ministers blood was tested using the Rapid Testing Kit (RTK) that was imported from South Korea earlier in the day.
The RTK, which delivers the result in ten minutes, confirmed negative for Jagan in the test, according to a CMO release here. The Chief Minister wanted to give a message that nobody should hesitate or have any apprehensions about getting tested. Hence, he got tested himself, the release quoted Dr K Rambabu, the state coordinator at the COVID-19 Command Control Centre, as saying after he conducted the examination.
Jagan had earlier received the consignment of one lakh RTKs that landed in Vijayawada by a chartered flight from Seoul. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 523 on Friday with 38 more people testing positive.
