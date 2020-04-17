Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shimla Police conduct flag march amid coronavirus curfew

Amid coronavirus curfew, Shimla Police on Friday conducted a flag march from Sanjauli to Dhalli in a bid to spread a message to people to say home and help in containing the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:09 IST
Shimla Police conduct flag march amid coronavirus curfew
Shimla Police conduct flag march amid coronavirus curfew. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus curfew, Shimla Police on Friday conducted a flag march from Sanjauli to Dhalli in a bid to spread a message to people to say home and help in containing the spread of coronavirus. Shimla has so far reported a total of 35 positive coronavirus cases, including 18 active cases and 12 recovered.

According to Superintendent of Police, Shimla District Police, Omapati Jamwal, police conducted flag march from Sanjauli to Dhalli. The Himachal Pradesh government on March 24 imposed curfew in the State till further orders to stem the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK govt science adviser confident health service capacity will not be breached

The British governments top science adviser on Friday said he was confident that the capacity of the National Health Service NHS would not be breached during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to measures taken to stem the pace of transmission...

Heinous crimes in Delhi down by over 70% amid lockdown: Police

Amidst the countrywide lockdown to control the COVID-19 outbreak, heinous crimes have significantly decreased by over 70 per cent in the national capital in comparison to last year, police said on Friday. The Delhi police has released data...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 955pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Bihar allows eateries, restaurants along highways to operate from April 20

The Bihar government on Friday allowed the opening of eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highways in the state from April 20 in order to serve drivers and other transport workers of goods vehicles, officials said. Certain conditions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020