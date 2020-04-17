CSIR-NAL develops personal protective suit to combat COVID-19

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories here along with MAF Clothing Private Limited has developed and certified polyproplylene spun laminated multi-layered non-woven fabric based Coverall to ensure the safety of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and health care workers who are working round the clock to fight COVID-19. CSIR-NAL and MAF, Bengaluru have plans to augment the production capacity to about 30000 units per day within four weeks time, the CSIR-NAL said in a statement.

"The major advantages of these coveralls are that they are highly competitive in price as compared to other manufacturers and the import content is negligible," Jitendra J Jadhav, Director, CSIR-NAL was quoted as saying. He also stated that the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) team worked round the clock for this national cause by accelerating the testing process.

"CSIR-NAL team lead by Dr Harish C Barshilia, Chief Scientist, Dr Hemant Kumar Shukla, M J Viju of MAF have formed quickly the solution to this problem by identifying suitable indigenous materials and innovative manufacturing processes," the press release stated. The coveralls have gone through stringent testing at SITRA, Coimbatore and have been qualified for use.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.