Delhi's COVID-19 count touches 1,707

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital reached 1,707 on Friday with 67 new cases. The Delhi government health bulletin said that of 67 new cases, 11 have contact history. A total of four deaths were reported and 21 persons have been discharged after treatment.

No case was reported from the 'Under Special Operations'. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases 'Under Special Operations' stands at 1,080. Total cases include 1,592 active cases in the national capital. 72 persons have been discharged after treatment and one migrated out. A total of 42 deaths have been recorded so far.

With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

