Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:10 IST
Puducherry, Apr 17 (PTI): A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran (32), along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the pregnant woman's mother approached the constable and sought help to reach a hospital, as there were no vehicles in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Without any hesitation, the constable saw a row of autorickshaws in the immediate neighbourhood, but there were no drivers in the wake of the shutdown norms. While he was searching for a vehicle, the owner of one autorickshaw volunteered to help. The auto owner handed the policeman the key, and admitted he can't do anything more.

Karunakaran, who has had no previous experience of driving a three-wheeler, did not wring his hands in despair. He mustered up courage and decided to drive the vehicle himself.

He took the mother and her pregnant daughter in the three-wheeler by driving it to the hospital, 8 kms away. Upon reaching the hospital, the woman was rushed to the labour ward where she was delivered of the baby boy.

As all things ended well, the two women could not hold back their tears of happiness, they profusely thanked the constable. The man in khakhi was humble enough to tell them: I did my duty which also involves helping people in distress.

