COVID-19: Nashik sees record 14 cases, count now 70; 2 deaths

Fourteen people tested positivefor novel coronavirus in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, asingle day record for the district, while two people died ofthe infection, taking the death toll here to four so far,health officials said

The district's COVID-19 count now is 70 of which 62are from Malegaon, including the 14 who tested positive onFriday, they said

"Of the 14 reports that returned positive, one was ofa woman who died on April 13 and another of a man who diedtoday," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.