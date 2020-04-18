Four from same family test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar
Four people from the same family in Dahanu area here have tested positive for coronavirus, according to information made available by the Collector's Office.ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:00 IST
Four people from the same family in Dahanu area here have tested positive for coronavirus, according to information made available by the Collector's Office. The family includes a couple and their two daughters aged three and seven.
With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Maharashtra
- Dahanu
- Palghar
- India
ALSO READ
Maharashtra averted bigger COVID-19 threat than Delhi's Nizamuddin Jamaat
One more COVID-19 case in Dharavi, Maharashtra's count reaches 423
COVID-19: Death toll rises to 2 in Maharashtra's Palghar
Hiranandani group donates Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund
67 new COVID-19 cases Maharashtra, total rises to 490