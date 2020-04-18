Left Menu
Wheat harvesting 'badly affected' in Gurdaspur, Ludhiana due to unseasonal rains

Unseasonal rains and heavy storm have badly affected the wheat harvesting in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur areas of Punjab, farmers said.

ANI | Ludhiana/Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Unseasonal rains and heavy storm have badly affected the wheat harvesting in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur areas of Punjab, farmers said. The procurement of wheat started in Punjab from April 15.

"20-25 per cent of the standing wheat crop is destroyed due to unseasonal rains and heavy storm. The crop was due to be harvested in the coming two-three days," said a farmer in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, wheat harvesting in Gurdaspur is delayed due to unseasonal rains in the region in the past few days, even as wheat procurement is underway in other parts of the state.

"If it continues to rain, standing crop will be destroyed. COVID-19 lockdown and rains have affected us badly," said a farmer in Gurdaspur. Besides Punjab, unseasonable rains and heavy storm have also damaged standing wheat crop in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

A farmer said, "We urge the government to help us. We have been affected due to the lockdown and now rains have damaged our crop. What will eat now?" (ANI)

