States can allow service providers to operate without violating lockdown norms: MHA official

The Ministry of Home Affairs, which has issued revised consolidated guidelines for the lockdown Phase 2, has given the option to States for allowing various service providers to operate without violating the Central government's guidelines for the lockdown. The States can issue detailed orders to allow telecom service providers to run stores, mobile companies to run workshops, retail stores, recharge shops, and so on.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, "It is up to the State governments to issue detailed orders." The MHA in its guidelines has already said that "operations of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services" in public utilities will remain functional from April 20 in the non-containment zones.

Recently, Kerala has issued the order of allowing mobile repair, recharge centres, and mobile selling shops to operate but with conditions. Similarly, other States too can issue orders by following guidelines issued from the MHA. The Chief Secretary of a State told ANI that States are empowered to issue orders to ease out public but keeping in mind the guidelines of MHA.

"They can impose conditions while issuing orders for allowing services of a particular sector," the official said. (ANI)

