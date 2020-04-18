Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:54 IST
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana
Anil Kohli (Image source: @DGPPunjabPolice) Image Credit: ANI

The 52-year-old Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, died on Saturday. ACP (North) Anil Kohli, 52, breathed his last at the SPS hospital, Ludhiana, civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said. On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer. "Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana," Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted.

The officer had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. His wife, security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday. The Mohali district administration on Saturday morning sent a fully-recovered coronavirus patient to the hospital to use his plasma for treating ACP Kohli.

"District Administration Mohali is dispatching one young fully recovered/ cured COVID-19 patient to SPS/Apollo Hospital Ludhiana. His plasma may be used to try and cure the other COVID-19 positive patients by plasma therapy," Punjab's Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta condoled the death.

"Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday & ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them," Singh said on Twitter. "Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those working with him," the DGP tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence celebration

Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrated the 40th anniversary of its independence, but without the traditional pomp and nationwide rallies because of a coronavirus lockdown. In an address on national television, President Emmerson Mnangagwa voiced o...

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded Indias pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020