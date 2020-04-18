Ramzan: Break fasts, offer prayers at home, says Maha govt

The Maharashtra government on Saturday urged Muslims to offer prayers and break their fasts during the month of Ramzan, which begins next week, inside their homes instead of gathering at mosques or any other public place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. There is a lockdown in place till May 3 across the country and restrictions have been imposed on celebrating festivals and offering prayers at public places by followers of all religions during this period.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry has already urged Muslims to not congregate for offering prayers and Iftar during this period. In a statement, the Maharashtra Minority Affiars Minister Nawab Malik said community members should not gather on homes or building terraces or grounds to offer namaz, prayers or for iftar.

The department asked the community members to follow the instructions strictly..

