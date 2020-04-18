Left Menu
COVID-19: Manipur releases 69 prisoners to decongest prisons

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:43 IST
A total of 69 prisoners were released on Saturday from different jails in Manipur as per the Supreme Court guidelines to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Of the 69 released prisoners, 64 were from Manipur Central Jail Sajiwa and five from Central Jail Imphal, said a statement issued by the Superintendent of Manipur Central Jail Sajiwa, S Touthang.

The prisoners were released on interim bail or parole for three months, the official said. The prisoners were released to decongest the prisons in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 based on the recommendation of the high powered committee constituted by the state government comprising of Justice Kh Moving Singh, Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu and ADGP (Prisons) P Doungel.

On Thursday 11 inmates were released from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa here..

