Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP manufacturing 10,000 PPE kits daily: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:37 IST
MP manufacturing 10,000 PPE kits daily: Official

Madhya Pradesh has started manufacturing 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits daily for frontline warriors battling coronavirus, the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman said on Saturday. He said the treatment for COVID-19 is free in the state.

"PPE kit is a very important thing. We ensured development of the PPE kit locally. We are making 10,000 PPE kits daily in a factory at Pithampur near Indore and providing them to our people. So far we have distributed one lakh PPE kits," he said while interacting with a group of Delhi-based journalists during a video-conference. Suleman said the state government has over 9.5 lakh of hydroxychloroquine tablets and adequate stock of N-95 masks.

Twenty-five dedicated COVID 19 hospitals have been set up in Madhya Pradesh, besides 66 dedicated health centres and more than 400 COVID care centres, he said. "We are utilising 28 per cent of the total capacity of isolation beds. We have sufficient spare capacity to treat people in case of any emergency. In the case of ICU beds, we are using 17 per cent of the overall capacity," Suleman said.

The official said the state government has received 30,000 rapid diagnostic kits from the central government and they will be made available in Indore and other cities. "COVID treatment is free in Madhya Pradesh. Nobody would be charged a single penny. The Government of Madhya Pradesh will bear all the expenses and provide free of cost treatment to all," Suleman said.

After 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Friday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 1,360, health officials said. So far, 69 people have died due to the infection in the state, the officials said on Saturday.

With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore has gone up to 892..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan detains government critic for `spreading false information'

Kazakhstan has detained political activist and government critic Arman Shorayev in connection with the alleged spreading of false information during a state of emergency, police said on Saturday. The former television executive turned natio...

AITA announces revamped domestic circuit to support struggling players

The All India Tennis Federation AITA on Saturday announced a revamped domestic circuit to support the players who are struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AITA is aiming for a tentative launch of the circui...

Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets struck near a Chinese oil facility south of Baghdad without causing any casualties, Iraqi officials said Saturday, the second such attack to target energy interests in the country this month. An Iraqi army statement said the roc...

Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday. The I-League panel, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020