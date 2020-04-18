Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renewed focus by armed forces to insulate 15 lakh personnel from coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:43 IST
Renewed focus by armed forces to insulate 15 lakh personnel from coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus at a key naval facility in Mumbai where 26 sailors have been infected is a wake-up call for stricter implementation of all laid down norms to insulate around 15 lakh armed forces personnel from the pandemic, military officials said on Saturday. All the three forces have already enforced a "no movement" policy under which almost all their bases have been put under total lockdown barring the wings handling key operational matters and strategic surveillance, they said.

Official sources said the top brass in the defence ministry is reviewing the overall preparedness of the armed forces to deal with the pandemic. The Navy has strictly ordered all its bases to not allow any movement of its personnel and assets besides suspending all training activities after the first case of the infection was detected on April 7, a Navy official said.

The Navy has suspended all transfers and fresh postings besides ordering people on leave to stay back home. Those on board various ships and other platforms were told to extend their stay, he said. "We are now restricting movement of people from one building to another building inside the bases and commands. We are restricting any movement to and from the bases," said another official.

An Indian Air Force official said the Air Headquarters have issued specific guidelines to all the bases and establishments to insulate the personnel as well as platforms from the virus. The IAF has not reported any case of the infection so far. He said the aircraft sent on various evacuation missions to coronavirus-infected countries were too "quarantined" for 14 days besides being "disinfected" thoroughly.

An Army official said a "rigorous protocol" is being followed at all the bases and establishments of the force to protect the 15lakh armymen from the virus. Listing the measures, he said all the establishments are operating with skeleton staff and people coming back from leave or emergency out-station assignments are being made to stay "separately" for at least couple of weeks.

"We are even extending distance between the beds in barracks. It is an invisible war we are fighting," the official said. About frontline bases along borders with Pakistan and China, the official said stricter norms are being followed to insulate them and that chances of the virus travelling to the areas were minimum.

The official said movement of people in 62 cantonments have also been strictly restricted as part of precautionary measures. All the infected sailors of the Navy were serving at the INS Angre in Mumbai, a shore-based logistics and support establishment, and they are currently undergoing treatment at a Navy hospital.

The Navy has launched a large-scale contact tracing operation to track people who may have come in contact with the sailors. Almost all the residents of the building inside INS Angre are being tested, the sources said. The Western Naval Command is considered a strategic establishment as it takes care of India's maritime interests in the the Arabian Sea as well as parts of the Indian Ocean. The Naval dockyard in Mumbai is only few hundred metres away from INS Angre.

The outbreak of the coronavirus cases in Western Naval Command comes at a time when a number of navies globally are grappling with the pandemic. Over 660 sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier of the US Navy, reported coronavirus infection. A third of the nearly 2,000 sailors onboard French Navy's aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle and its support ships are also infected with the virus.

The Indian Army on Thursday directed all its military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and field units to totally restrict movement of forces till April 19 in view of the government's fresh lockdown related guidelines. The order also mentioned that offices in Army headquarters, command headquarters and formation headquarters would start functioning with 50 per cent manpower from April 19 to May 3.

It said all training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3, adding directions on actions to be taken post the lockdown period will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan detains government critic for `spreading false information'

Kazakhstan has detained political activist and government critic Arman Shorayev in connection with the alleged spreading of false information during a state of emergency, police said on Saturday. The former television executive turned natio...

AITA announces revamped domestic circuit to support struggling players

The All India Tennis Federation AITA on Saturday announced a revamped domestic circuit to support the players who are struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AITA is aiming for a tentative launch of the circui...

Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets struck near a Chinese oil facility south of Baghdad without causing any casualties, Iraqi officials said Saturday, the second such attack to target energy interests in the country this month. An Iraqi army statement said the roc...

Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday. The I-League panel, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020