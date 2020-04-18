1,000 workers, 400 vehicles deployed for cleanliness in Jammu

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has deployed around 1,000 workers and 400 vehicles in the city for sanitisation, cleanliness, fumigation and door-to-door garbage collection, its commissioner, Avny Lavasa, said here on Saturday. Lavasa said the JMC was spraying one lakh litres of chemical sanitizers daily, while decontamination and sanitizing tunnels have been installed at all government-run hospitals and quarantine centres across the city. "The JMC has pressed into service its mechanised decontamination vehicles and special teams of workers for sanitisation and cleanliness of places of public importance," she said. "Around 1,000 workers, equipped with protective gear, are carrying out decontamination and sanitation works, besides 400 vehicles, including tippers, loaders, compactors, dumpers, tankers from Fire Services, Boom Sprayer tractors from Agriculture department and tractor trailed Mist Blowers and other vehicles, have been put into service to stop spread of COVID-19," Lavasa added.

Beside, sanitization drives are being undertaken by the JMC on a daily basis as per roster in all the 75 wards falling within its jurisdiction, she said. In its endeavour to reach out to the needy and in view of the prevailing situation arising due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the JMC continued distribution of dry ration kits to people living in the slum areas within the limits of the corporation, Lavasa added.

The ration kits consist of essential commodities like 10 kg wheat flour, one kg each of dal, sugar and salt and one litre edible oil, she said. As far as the security and the safety of the frontline workers are concerned, Lavasa said the JMC has provided all kinds of safety equipment like hand gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, soaps, goggles, gum boots and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The JMC commissioner appealed to the general public at large to avoid major gatherings in public places and make use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and masks as preventive measures to do away with this menace and also to extend their full cooperation to the corporation..

