Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a period of three months or till further orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:15 IST
DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a period of three months or till further orders.

This, the drug regulator has permitted in accordance with the rules after taking undertaking form the importers by the port officers of Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that the drug will be utilised or consumed before the expiry date and no part of the drug will be available for sale and distribution after its expiry. Issuing a circular to all port officers of CDCSO, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani said: "In the light of present situation due to the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, the Health Ministry has instructed to take various steps in order to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of drugs in the domestic retails market, besides ensuring that the product conforms to be the prescribed specification. And, one of the steps includes issuing immediate approvals to applications for the registration, manufacture, and import of pharmaceuticals."

"Further, we have received representation from the industry association that there are challenges in clearance at port offices due to COVID-19 outbreaks and many products are losing shelf life and getting below the threshold of 60 per cent." "It has, therefore, been requested for relaxing the requirement of minimum 60 per cent residual shelf life of all drugs including vaccine/biological products at the time of import temporarily, for period three months until normal supply resumes."

It is pertinent to note that as per the Rule-31 of Drugs and Cosmetic Rule, 1945, "no drug shall be imported unless it complies with the standard of strength, quality and purity" provided that the licensing authority shall not allow the import of drug having less than 60 per cent residual shelf life period an on the date of import. However, in exceptional cases the licensing authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing may allow, the import of any drug having a lesser shelf life period, but before the expiry, as declared on the container of the drug. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DCGI

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown

Jamia Hamdard has taken certain measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic on its examinations and other academic activities. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the lockdown startin...

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.The South Asian nation, the seco...

3 held for hitting civic staff, cops during anti-hawker drive

Two women and a man were arrestedin Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and policeduring a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said onSaturdayThe incident took place in Lallubhai Compound onFriday morning, an official saidT...

Sassoon dean's transfer: doctors, others wear black ribbons

Resident doctors, faculty members and other staff at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital here are sporting black ribbons on arms to protest the transfer of its Dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale. Dr Chandanwale was transferred on Thursday by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020