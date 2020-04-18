Left Menu
MP official probed for taking rice bag kept for schoolchildren

PTI | Chhattarpur | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:52 IST
The chief executive officer of Lovkushnagar Janpad in Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur has been accused of taking away a bag of rice meant for distribution among schoolchildren, and a video of the incident went viral after which the district collector ordered a probe, officials said on Saturday. Activist Rajendra Singh of Social Media Lovkushnagar, an NGO, claimed students of schools in Bhaugaura panchayat were being given foodgrains instead of mid-day meals due to the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, and the bag of rice was part of this stock.

"Lovkushnagar Janpad chief executive officer Sikandar Khan took away a bag of rice from Bhaugaura ration shop in his four-wheeler on Friday," Singh alleged. Defending himself, Khan said, "I went to the ration shop after getting complaints that schoolchildren were not getting raw food. The panchayat secretary and villagers told me all children except six have not collected their ration. So I asked the secretary to put 15 kg of rice in my vehicle to keep it the panchayat's store." Somebody filmed the incident and uploaded it on social media claiming he had taken away the bag of rice, Khan said, adding that he had given his version to probe officials.

Lovkushnagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Avinash Rawat said he had conducted a probe on the order of the collector and a report has been submitted..

