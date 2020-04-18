13 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, state's tally now 341 JK-VIRUS Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI)  The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached'

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Union Territory to 341, officials said. The fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

They said the total number of cases in Kashmir now stand at 287 while the Jammu division has registered 54 cases so far. There are 289 active cases in the Union territory, while five patients have died and 47 have recovered from the infection, the officials added.

More than 59,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or under home isolation. "Till date 59,205 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 7,631 people in home quarantine and facilities operated by the government, 260 in hospital quarantine, 281 in hospital isolation and 27,366 under home surveillance. Besides, 23,662 people have completed their surveillance period of 28 days," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

