3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:06 IST
Three more people -- one in Noida and two in Greater Noida -- tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here said. Two other patients, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged after being cured, they said.

"Three new cases have been detected. A 70-year-old woman from sector 15A in Noida and a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Acchar village in Greater Noida have tested positive for the coronavirus," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The elderly woman is a resident of Delhi and was visiting her son in Noida, he said, adding she was tested in a private lab.

"Eighty-two reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 79 resulted in negative and three positive. Total cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 95," Dohare said in statement. The officer said so far 34 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the district, leaving 61 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, 2,005 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Saturday. Currently, 1,119 people across Noida and Greater Noida are under surveillance, while 500 are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP is among the districts worst-hit by coronavirus in the state but has a better recovery record, according to statistics. Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 974 positive cases with Agra (199) and Lucknow (163) on top two positions followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (95), according to statistics released by the state government on Saturday.

