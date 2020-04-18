Left Menu
Man wanted in murder case held in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:32 IST
A man, accused of shooting dead a villager while attacking a police party earlier this year, was arrested here on Saturday, officials said. The accused, Bhuri alias Shahrukh, was nabbed mear Chaudras drain under the Kosi Kalan Police Station limits, police said.

He was planning to flee to Haryana's Palwal district but was arrested on the basis of a tip-off, SSP Garav Grover said. The SSP said a .315 bore pistol, used for killing the villager, along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Kosi Kalan village.

He was a member of an arms smuggling gang which had attacked a police team on January 28, when they had gone to arrest them based on specific inputs, the police official said. The villager, Amar Singh, was injured in the attack and hospitalised. He, however, succumbed to injuries. A Sub-Inspector of police, Ajai Awana, was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment, Grover said.

Bhuri carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on the information leading to his arrest. His accomplices would be arrested soon, the SSP said..

