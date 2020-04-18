Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man tests positive to COVID-19 in Odisha, tally climbs to 61

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST
Man tests positive to COVID-19 in Odisha, tally climbs to 61

A man from Odisha's Balasore district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the state to 61, officials said on Saturday. Three people from Bhubaneswar have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases in the state now stands at 36, they said.

"A 58-year-old man from Balasore district has tested positive for COVID-19," Health and Family Welfare Secretary N B Dhal said at the daily briefing here. The government has launched contact tracing of the fresh case and follow up action is in progress, he said.

With this case, Dhal said, coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 of Odisha's 30 districts. Earlier, cases were reported from Khurda (46), Bhadrak (3), Sundergarh, Kendrapara, Kalahandi and Jajpur (two cases each) and Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal (one case each) districts.

Meanwhile, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said Puri and Bhadrak in Odisha are among 47 COVID-19 affected districts where no fresh case has been reported in the last 14 days. A health department official said three COVID-19 patients hailing from Bhubaneswar have recovered, taking the total number cured people in the state to 24.

With the recovery of these three people, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 36, he said. Odisha has so far tested 8,619 samples of which 61 were found positive, according to the official.

The ratio of positive cases in Odisha remains at 0.7 per cent, he said. Of the total 61 cases in Odisha, 46 are from Bhubaneswar, a coronavirus hotspot. Of these, 15 patients have recovered, he said.

The official said Odisha did not report any fresh cases on Wednesday and Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...

49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020