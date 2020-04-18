Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab records another COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST
Punjab records another COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as eight new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said. The state's coronavirus count now stands at 219, of which 172 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli (52) died while undergoing treatment for the disease at the SPS hospital in the afternoon, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said. It is the second death in the state within a period of 24 hours. A 58-year-old revenue official died of the infection on Friday.

ACP Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. On Friday, the state government had decided to treat him with plasma therapy. Among the fresh cases, six were reported in Jalandhar and one each in Mohali and Gurdaspur, as per the bulletin. Mohali topped the COVID-19 tally in the state, with 57 cases so far.

Jalandhar has reported 41 cases so far, followed by 24 in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 15 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa, Patiala and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar and Ferozepur. One patient is in critical condition and on ventilator support, the bulletin stated. Thirty-one patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. A total of 6,167 samples have been taken for testing in the state. Reports of 594 samples are still awaited, the bulletin stated. Meanwhile, two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total count to 23 in the Union territory.

A total of 394 samples have been taken so far. Reports of 22 are awaited. Eleven patients have been discharged after being cured, the bulletin said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs MHA on Friday had released a new list of...

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020