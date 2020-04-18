COVID-19: HP IG seeks insurance cover for cops at par with health workers

COVID-19: HP IG seeks insurance cover for cops at par with health workersPTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:37 IST
Describing police personnel as the “most visible & exposed warriors in battle against CORONA”, a top Himachal Pradesh police officer has sought life and medical insurance covers for them at par with those for health workers. HP Inspector General of Police (Armed Police and Training) Himanshu Misra raised the demand through a tweet following the death of Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli due to corona infection on Saturday.
“Punjab Police lost an officer today to COVID-19. Cops r most visible & exposed warriors in battle against CORONA. They engage 24X7 with persons with little idea abt their history & face risks,” he said in his tweet. “Will help if police personnel on COVID duty get insurance at par with health workers,” the IGP (AP&T) added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
