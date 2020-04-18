Left Menu
Guj announces Rs 1000 aid per 66L ration card-holding families

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:48 IST
The Gujarat government will deposit Rs 1,000 into bank accounts of each of 66 lakh families holding ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in view of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior official said on Saturday. The state government has set aside Rs 660 crore for this purpose, the official said.

"An amount of Rs 1,000 will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of each of the 66 lakh ration card holding families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The money will help the NFSA card-holding poor and middle class families who are affected by the lockdown," he told reporters.

These families will start receiving the assistance from April 20. "Starting Monday, NFSA card-holding families will get Rs 1000 assistance for the month of April. The distribution will be done on the basis of the database available with the state government. These families need not do any formalities," said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier, about 60 lakh families holding APL-1 (Above Poverty Line) cards were offered food grains, of which 45 lakh families have availed the facility, he said. The state government will continue to provide food to the needy persons, irrespective of whether they are among the beneficiaries under a government scheme or not, Kumar added.

"Those who still need food can avail it from fair price shops in the coming days," he said. Kumar also informed that 63 market yards have become operational in the state to help farmers sell their produce.

"A total of 38,873 quintal produce had arrived in yards and being sold at a good price," he added..

