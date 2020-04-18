Seafarers stuck abroad: Goa scouts for quarantine facilities

The Goa government has begunscouting for places to quarantine seafarers when they arebrought back from abroad, officials said on Saturday

The coastal state has among the highest number ofseafarers stranded on foreign shores due to the coronavirusoutbreak with officials putting the numbers at between 7,000-10,000

"The state executive committee overseeing efforts tocombat the outbreak is looking at hotels, hostels and roomsowned by religious groups for seafarers to be quarantined," anofficial said.

