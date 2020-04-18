Left Menu
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana; Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced

PTI | Ludhiana/Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:57 IST
The 52-year-old Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, died on Saturday. ACP (North) Anil Kohli breathed his last at the SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said. On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. He said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus. "Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana," Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted. The officer had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. His wife, a security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday. The Mohali district administration on Saturday morning sent a fully-recovered coronavirus patient to the hospital to use his plasma for treating ACP Kohli. "District Administration Mohali is dispatching one young fully recovered/ cured COVID-19 patient to SPS/Apollo Hospital Ludhiana. His plasma may be used to try and cure the other COVID-19 positive patients by plasma therapy," Punjab's Special Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu tweeted. The chief minister and Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta condoled the death of the police officer. "Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday & ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them," Amarinder Singh said on Twitter. "Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him," the DGP tweeted. Kohli was cremated by his son Paras Kohli with full state honour at the Gas Crematorium in Ludhiana, family sources said. His cremation was attended by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal, besides MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and other elected representatives and dignitaries from Ludhiana, said an official release. Born and brought up at Jalandhar, Kohli joined Punjab Police as assistant sub inspector on February 19, 1990 in Patiala when terrorism was at its peak in the district. Meanwhile, the CM also announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the family of 58-year-old revenue official Gurmail Singh who also died of COVID-19 on Friday. PTI TEAM CHS VSD SRY

