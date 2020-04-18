Five Rohingyas with travel history advised home quarantine

About four to five Rohingyas here, who visited Ajmer and other places,have been advised home isolation in the wake of spread of COVID-19, police said on Saturday. Health and police personnel would visit them to check their health status, police sources said, adding that no positive case has been reported with regard to Rohingyas under the Rachakonda police commissionerate here.

Around 4,000 Rohingyas stay at a locality under the commissionerate, the sources added. The Union Home Ministry has asked all states and union territories to screen Rohingya Muslims living under their jurisdiction for COVID-19 as many of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, according to officials.

