COVID-19: 16,000 families in HP's Hamirpur to be screened

The Hamirpur district administration on Saturday decided to screen 16,000 families for coronavirus, a day after two positive cases of the infection were reported here, officials said. Sixty-four teams would screen 16,000 families in containment and buffer zones of the district, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. A migrant woman from ward number seven in Hamirpur town and a 45-year-old man from the Jolasappad area in Nadaun subdivision were admitted to Bhota's Radha Soami Charitable Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The DC said information was being collected about their contacts and travel details. As per protocol, areas within a three-km radius of ward number seven and Jolasappad have been declared as containment zones and those within a radius of five km have been declared as buffer zones to check the spread of COVID-19, he added. The DC said the curfew would not be relaxed in the containment zones and essential commodities would be provided to the people in those areas at their doorsteps.

The borders of the district have been completely sealed, he added. Meanwhile, the three-hour relaxation in curfew earlier provided in the district was withdrawn on Saturday till further orders.

The DC said for emergency services, people can contact helpline numbers 1077, 01972-221277, 221377, 221477, 221877 and toll free number 104..

