5 more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the count of fatalities to 53. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 1,376.

"Toll rises to 53 in Gujarat after five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 1,376 including 93 cured/discharged, following 104 new cases were reported," Gujarat's Health Department said on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 14,792 including 12,289 active cases, 2,015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.