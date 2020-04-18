Left Menu
Development News Edition

All COVID-19 patients stable: Meghalaya CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:17 IST
All COVID-19 patients stable: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said the condition of all 10 COVID-19 patients in the state was stable as of now. Meghalaya has a total of 11 COVID-19 cases and the first coronavirus positive patient Dr John L Sailo has died.

Eight members of the family of Dr Sailo have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of their domestic help have also tested positive. "All the COVID-19 positive persons are stable. The family was observing quarantine at home while the two others are admitted at the COVID-19 hospital," he said.

He said as of Saturday, 738 samples have been sent for testing and 667 have tested negative. The results of 60 others are awaited. The chief Minister also reviewed the state's preparedness in tackling Covid-19 pandemic in the state and visited corona care centre at the IIM-Shillong campus here.

According to the chief minister, all asymptotic cases and asymptomatic individuals who have visited Bethany Hospital after March 24 and have registered with the government are not being tested currently. He said that all those individuals should go for mandatory home quarantine for at least 14 days and in case they develop symptoms they should call the helpline number 108.

On case management protocol, the chief minister said, "All the asymptomatic category A and mild symptomatic category B positive patients do not require hospitalisation. As per the protocol issued by the MoHFW they should be either in home quarantine or they can opt to be shifted to the government designated Corona Care centre by calling 108." He also said that in case the patients do not have space for themselves to self isolate at home, they can avail facilities of the government. "Existing evidence shows that 80 per cent of the positive cases across the world fall under category A and category B", the chief minister said, adding, "Severe and symptomatic cases having respiratory distress, breathing difficulty requiring oxygen support fall under category C and they would be treated at the designated hospital".

He also informed that severe symptomatic cases with other comorbidity conditions and requiring ventilator and ICU support is category D would be treated at designated hospitals having such facilities like the Civil Hospital, Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Care, Shillong and Nazareth Hospital. On farming activities, the chief minister said, "Products like areca nut, beetle leaf and broom sticks will be allowed to transport to different markets with restriction, and transportation outside the state will not be allowed." PTI JOP RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and f...

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has allowed import of drugs with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that the importers shall have to give an undertaking that ...

Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmarks government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns 14.6 billion worth of measures on Saturday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaran...

Netflix adds HDR, HD support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite

Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode. According to Mashable India, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi smartphones have been added to the list which means that a lot more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020