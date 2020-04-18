Left Menu
With 92 more cases, MP's COVID-19 count at 1,402; no new death

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:26 IST
The number of COVID-19 patientsin Madhya Pradesh rose up to 1,402 with 92 more persons testing positive since Friday night, health department officials said, while the death toll stood at 69 with no death being reported Saturday. The pandemic has claimed 47 lives in Indore alone.

But no fresh casualty was reported on Saturday, and the virus did not spread to any new district. As of Saturday evening, the condition of 37 coronavirus patients was grim, officials said.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 25 out of the 52 districts of the state so far. In Indore, worst affected by the pandemic, 49 new cases were found taking the number of cases to 891 there.

In Bhopal, 16 new cases were reported, which raised the count of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 213, as per the state bulletin. The virus has infected 47 people in Khargone district, 23 in Ujjain, 26 in Barwani, 23 in Hoshangabad, 32 in Khandwa, 20 in Dewas, 13 each in Morena, Vidisha and Ratlam, 16 in Jabalpur, seven in Raisen, nine in Mandsaur, two in Gwalior, 24 in Dhar, six in Shajapur, two in Chhindwara, five each in Agar Malwa, Alirajpur and Sheopur, two each in Shivpuri and Betul and one each in Sagar and Tikamgarh.

One patient hails from another state. So far six persons each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, five in Dewas, four in Khargone and one in Chhindwara.

127 patients have recovered and returned home, including 71 in Indore and 31 from Bhopal. Two IAS officers of the health department who had contracted infection returned home in the state capital on Saturday upon recovery.

Health officials also said that 432 containment zones have been carved out in the state. PTI LAL MAS KRK KRK.

