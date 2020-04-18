Nagpur media associations condemn Maha govt's newspaper move

The Maharashtra Union of WorkingJournalists (MUWJ), Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ)and Patrakar Club of Nagpur on Saturday condemned the UddhavThackeray government for not allowing door-to-door delivery ofnewspapers and magazines in view of the coronavirus outbreak

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order whichstated that "the print media is exempted from the lockdownfrom April 20, but, given the extent of spread of COVID-19,door to door delivery of newspaper and magazines isprohibited"

In a press statement, the media associations said, "People look for news and information that affects their livesand find newspapers as the most authentic source. It isnothing short of sounding a death knell for the enormouslyreliable source of information dissemination and newshappenings, impacting everyone's life. This order tantamountto gag on media freedom." PTI CLSBNM BNM

