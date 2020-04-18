Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man nabbed in Haryana after escaping from quarantine in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:37 IST
Man nabbed in Haryana after escaping from quarantine in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was nabbed from Haryana after fleeing a quarantine facility he was placed in subsequent to his arrest for smuggling liquor as he had claimed to have attended the funeral of an aunt who died of COVID-19, police said on Saturday. The man, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was arrested on April 10, along with an associate, in the Shadipur area here while transporting liquor illegally in empty cartons of milk, they added. "They also had a curfew pass, but it wasn't signed by the district magistrate," a senior police officer said. During interrogation, the man claimed that his aunt had died of coronavirus and he had attended her funeral, the police said.

The accused were granted bail as a local inquiry could not be completed at the time. They were initially taken to the Lady Hardinge hospital, where doctors collected their samples. Later, they were shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital for a 14-day quarantine. They were tested there as well, the police added. Upon inquiry, it was found that the man's claims were not true. The report from the Lady Hardinge hospital also showed that they had tested negative for the virus, police officials said. The accused had fled from the hospital on Wednesday evening and reached Sampla in Haryana on foot. He was nabbed from there and brought back, they said. Police said they have not arrested him as they are waiting for test reports from the Lok Nayak Hospital. However, a case under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC has been registered against him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cur...

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and f...

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has allowed import of drugs with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that the importers shall have to give an undertaking that ...

Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmarks government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns 14.6 billion worth of measures on Saturday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020