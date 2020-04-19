Left Menu
Dehradun men design pedal-operated handwashing machine to avoid contamination

While most of the taps installed for washing hands at public places or even at homes require us to use hands while operating hence increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, two men from Dehradun came up with an innovative solution that may stop the transmission of virus.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:55 IST
Arshad Hasan and Sabbir Ahmad have designed freehand washing machine. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

While most of the taps installed for washing hands at public places or even at homes require us to use hands while operating hence increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, two men from Dehradun came up with an innovative solution that may stop the transmission of virus. The duo have designed a pedal-operated machine which does not require to use hands while operating, thus limiting the spread of the virus. This machine has been designed by Arshad Hasan and Sabbir Ahmad to support the nation's fight against COVID-19.

"In this machine, there is no need to apply hand anywhere for water and soap (liquid soap). This machine is pedal-operated and it has two different paddles, one for water and other one for liquid soap. It took us 5 days to design it and cost us around Rs 9,550," Ahmad told ANI. "We have designed this machine to support the nation's fight against COVID-19. World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health organisations have advised us to wash our hands. Whenever we wash hands at any public place, we fear that the soap or the sanitiser may be infected. So we designed this machine which does not require hands for operating," he added.

Arhad Hashan said that his friend Shabbir come up with this innovative idea. "Shabbir comes up with this innovative idea and we have designed the machine in my firm. The machine has been prepared by normal technology, it can be installed anywhere in the house, public places and at offices." "We have already shown the demo to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat," he added (ANI)

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

