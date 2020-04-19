Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASI illuminates monuments on World Heritage Day with message to combat COVID-19

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lit earthen lamps near Qutub Minar on World Heritage Day on Saturday, conveying the message of "stay home, stay safe" amid the lockdown to curb coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 03:06 IST
ASI illuminates monuments on World Heritage Day with message to combat COVID-19
Celebrating the World Heritage Day, the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) on Saturday lit up monuments in Delhi, Kolkata and Cooch Behar.. Image Credit: ANI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lit earthen lamps near Qutub Minar on World Heritage Day on Saturday, conveying the message of "stay home, stay safe" amid the lockdown to curb coronavirus pandemic. ASI on Saturday lit up monuments in Delhi, Kolkata and Cooch Behar. The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal and the Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building in Kolkata were illuminated.

While the UNESCO World heritage site Qutub Minar was lit with the message of "stay home, stay safe", the Red Fort glowed in the light of earthen lamps forming India's map with the words "Hum Jeetengey" (we will win). Taking to Twitter, the ASI posted a short video clip from the Red Fort and wrote: "In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win."

At Humayun's Tomb, ASI lit 41 candles to symbolise the 41 days of the lock-down period, denoting that "one candle of humanity is enough to fight the darkness." Speaking to ANI, ASI official Arvind said that the earthen lamps and candles are being lightened to support the corona warriors and to boost their morale as they are working to save the nation. "The ASI has lightened up 3 heritage sites in Delhi -- Qutub Minar, Lal Qila and Red Fort," he said.

The ASI has closed all its historic buildings for the general public in view of COVID-19 lockdown. The World Heritage Day is about preserving the diversity of the world's built monuments and heritage sites. It also emphasises on the efforts required to conserve these sites.

This year, the theme of the day is "Shared Culture', 'Shared heritage' and 'Shared responsibility", focusing on global unity against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US 'deeply concern' over arrests of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong: Pompeo

The United States on Saturday expressed concern over the arrest of at least 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concer...

Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia

Hundreds of Christian parishioners went to churches in ex-Soviet Georgia to attend Orthodox Easter Vigil despite a state of emergency and calls from the government and doctors to stay home amid outbreak of the coronavirus.Dozens went to the...

Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, y...

MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0 on Saturday in the lower-bracket final at Flashpoint 1, setting up a rematch for the grand final of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive event. MAD Lions will face MIBR in Sundays grand final, five days after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020