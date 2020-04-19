Left Menu
Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive snowfall

Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas, some parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday.

ANI | Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 09:40 IST
Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district received snowfall on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas, some parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday. Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was covered with a thick blanket of snow.

Houses and trees along the road in Keylong were deposited with a thick layer of snow. According to Indian Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorm were observed at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

The weatherman has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days. (ANI)

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

