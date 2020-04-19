Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive snowfall

Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas, some parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday. Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was covered with a thick blanket of snow.

Houses and trees along the road in Keylong were deposited with a thick layer of snow. According to Indian Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorm were observed at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

The weatherman has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.