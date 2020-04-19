Maha: Powerloom worker stabbed to death

A 36-year-old powerloom worker was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The victim, Ajit Patel, and two other men were on way to a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi early Saturday morning when two motorcycle-borne persons attacked them with sharp-edged weapons on Kharivali road, a police spokesperson said.

While the other two workers ran away, the miscreants caught hold of Patel and stabbed him several times, she said. The victim died on the spot.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and search was on for the assailants, she said.

The police suspect that the miscreants killed the victim in a bid to rob him, she added..

