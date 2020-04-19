Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Sopore terror attack held in Srinagar
The wreath-laying ceremony of the three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the Sopore terrorist attack yesterday was held here on Sunday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:13 IST
The wreath-laying ceremony of the three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the Sopore terrorist attack yesterday was held here on Sunday. Senior officials paid floral tributes to the three Bravehearts.
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Both injured CRPF personnel underwent surgery on Saturday night and are in ICU. Both are in stable condition. 42-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, CB Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhan and Parmar Stayapal Singh (28) from Sabarkantha in Gujarat lost their lives in the attack.
Terrorists had attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials had said. (ANI)
