Congress urges HP Governor to intervene to bring back Himachalis stranded in other states

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:40 IST
The Congress on Sunday sought the Himachal Pradesh governor's intervention to bring back people of the state stranded outside due to the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. An eight-member delegation of the Congress's state unit led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri handed over a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhawan here.

After meeting the governor, Agnihotri told mediapersons that they had urged the governor to intervene to ensure return to the state of Himachalis stranded in other states. "If Uttar Pradesh government can make arrangements to bring back 7,500 stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota and four Himachal MPs can return to the hill-state from Delhi, why can't we make a plan as per protocol for safe return to Himachal Pradesh of our students especially girls and other persons stranded in Delhi, Chandigarh and other places?" he asked.

Agnihotri said that senior Congress legislator Harsh Vardhan raised the issue of at least making special arrangements of inter-district movement to ensure return to their native places of Himachalis stuck in other districts of the state. Over 7,500 students from Uttar Pradesh who are preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan left for their homes in buses sent by the Yogi Adityanath government, officials said on Saturday..

