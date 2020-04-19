Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt directs for screening of influenza, SARI patients

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:00 IST
C'garh govt directs for screening of influenza, SARI patients

The Chhattisgarh government has directed authorities to conduct medical screening of all people suffering from influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state to check the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. State Chief Secretary R P Mandal issued directives to all district collectors and chief medical and health officers in this regard on Saturday.

"Authorities have been directed to conducted medical screening of all people suffering from influenza-like illness and SARI in the state," Mandal said. He instructed the officials concerned to follow the physical distancing protocol while taking up the task on highest priority, a pubic relations official said.

Mandal also directed the health department secretary and all divisional commissioners to ensure necessary action in this connection at the earliest. The state has so far reported 36 coronavirus cases. Of these, 25 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Till now, 6,144 samples in the state have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 36 came out positive, 5,734 negative and results of 374 are awaited, a health official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...

League-by-league guide to European football's coronavirus shutdown

Football leagues across Europe have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 100,000 lives throughout the continent. Lockdown restrictions are in effect worldwide although some countries are caut...

Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes fo...

Milk cooperatives, dairy farms in Assam facing problem due to lockdown restrictions

Problems in procuring and selling milk have impacted milk cooperatives, farms and individual producers severely across Assam during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, though distribution and sale of milk are exempted from restrictions duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020