C'garh govt directs for screening of influenza, SARI patients

The Chhattisgarh government has directed authorities to conduct medical screening of all people suffering from influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state to check the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. State Chief Secretary R P Mandal issued directives to all district collectors and chief medical and health officers in this regard on Saturday.

"Authorities have been directed to conducted medical screening of all people suffering from influenza-like illness and SARI in the state," Mandal said. He instructed the officials concerned to follow the physical distancing protocol while taking up the task on highest priority, a pubic relations official said.

Mandal also directed the health department secretary and all divisional commissioners to ensure necessary action in this connection at the earliest. The state has so far reported 36 coronavirus cases. Of these, 25 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Till now, 6,144 samples in the state have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 36 came out positive, 5,734 negative and results of 374 are awaited, a health official said..

