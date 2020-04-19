Left Menu
Development News Edition

More relaxations in offing if country continues to manage COVID-19 well: Javadekar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:36 IST
More relaxations in offing if country continues to manage COVID-19 well: Javadekar

A day before a host of relaxations to boost economic activities kick in amid the nationwide lockdown, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that more relief measures are bound to come if India continues to manage the coronavirus crisis well, asserting that "you cannot (have) lockdown permanently". In an interview to PTI, the Information and Broadcasting minister also called for fully observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to people to stay wherever they are amid a row over the UP government's decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students stuck there.

"I will not go into any particular incident but let me make it clear that the Prime Minister has spoken about people facing hardship when they are away from home. He has advised them to stay wherever you are. That is the real point," he said when asked about the incident. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has objected to the development, saying it was against the spirit of lockdown, and some opposition leaders have questioned as to why then the central government is not making provisions for stranded migrant labourers to return to their homes.

"Our policy is stay wherever you are and help each other," Javadekar said, adding that Modi's appeal in this regard should be observed 100 per cent. A member of the group of ministers to oversee the measures to combat the pandemic, he said unlike leaders in some other countries, who are "confused" between the choices of shutdown and letting economic activities pick up, PM Modi is "not in two minds" about the way forward and knows what needed to be done and when.

"He gave the call of lockdown at the right time and is now partially allowing economic activity while the lockdown continues. With such a (huge) population we have managed well, if this continues we will get more relief," he said. While the relaxations starting from April 20 are primarily aimed at boosting the rural economy, Javadekar expressed confidence that economic activities will start in cities as well "sooner than later".

"The lockdown has been very successfully conducted. The world is praising it because this is the way to fight the coronavirus. But even after this you cannot (have) lockdown permanently. It was needed to start economic activity. "The world has seen that in such a pandemic the country which saves lives actually then gets better... We have saved lives and at the same time we must start economic activity. To that end Prime Minister has partially opened economic activities," he said. To a question about Rahul Gandhi's claim that the lockdown is not a solution to the pandemic, he took a dig at him, saying that the Congress leader must be "more knowledgable" about COVID-19 than others.

"The world is praising India for timely lockdown and its good implementation. Compared to what we are witnessing in western countries, we are doing much better," the senior BJP leader said, in an apparent reference to thousands of deaths in developed countries like the US, France and Italy. The toll due to COVID-19 in India was at 507 and the number of cases at 15,712 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Prime Minister, Javadekar said, kept a keen eye on the COVID spread outside India even when there was not a single case here and would tell his cabinet colleagues about its potential danger and seriousness.

India now has 700 COVID-19 hospitals, over one lakh isolation beds, more than 11,000 ICUs for coronavirus patients and has begun manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), rapid test kits and masks that it did not no earlier, he added. The Union minister said the partial resumption of economic activities, including all agriculture-related work, fishery and dairy works besides industries active in rural areas, under the prescribed guidelines will be a good relief to the rural economy. The work under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) will also start, he noted, adding that over 13 crore families will benefit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday. As soon as the officials came to know about their arriv...

Covid-19 deaths in UK care homes doubled in a week: Report

Covid-19 related deaths within the UKs care homes for the elderly and vulnerable doubled within just one week, according to data collected and analysed by a leading representative body for the not-for-profit adult social care sector. The ...

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes ...

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020