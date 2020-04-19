Sudha Murty's gift to kids during lockdown: New book in digital, audio format

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:36 IST
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sudha Murty's book will be out in an audio format for the first time with the popular storyteller hoping that her latest offering for children will help them "use this time to do something new or even learn something". "How the Onion Got Its Layers" seeks to answer several questions related to the bulb like its many layers and why it brings tears to the eyes when cut.

Dotted with many illustrations, this chapter book is the ideal introduction to the world of Sudha Murty and will also be available as an e-book, says publisher Puffin. This is the second book of the chapter series by Murty, the first being "How the Sea Became Salty".

Referring to the current times and talking about the book, Murty says, "During this time of lockdown, let's stay safe and at home. Let's use this time to do something new or even learn something. I am happy that my book, 'How The Onion Got Its Layers', is being released in its e-book and audio form for young children." According to Niti Kumar, senior vice president (marketing, digital and communications) at Penguin Random House India, "Sudha Murty's fans now will be able to not only enjoy her written word but also cherish its oral narration, simultaneously. "Audiobooks have the potential to carve a unique place for themselves in our literary world. Bringing both e-book and audio book format will allow people to access this beautiful book in a safe and convenient manner." Sohini Mitra, publisher (children's) at Penguin Random House India, says the idea behind this series with its simple, accessible narrative and sumptuous artworks is to introduce Murty's works to a younger audience. "How the Onion Got Its Layers" marks the first ever audio book by Murty and will be released on World Book Day, ie, April 23.

