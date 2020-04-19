Left Menu
COVID-19: 8 held from Latur mosque in Maha recover, discharged

PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:45 IST
COVID-19: 8 held from Latur mosque in Maha recover, discharged

Eight Andhra Pradesh residents who were nabbed from a mosque in Latur in Maharashtra early this month and tested positive for novel coronavirus are now free of the infection after treatment, a senior health official said on Sunday. These eight were part of a group of 12 people who where returning from a religious gathering in Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana and had taken refuge in a mosque in Nilanga here, before being apprehended by police on April 3, with their samples testing positive the next day.

"They tested negative two times after treatment and were discharged from hospital late Saturday night as per protocol. Now there is no COVID-19 patient in Latur," said Dr Girish Thakur, dean of Latur's Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute. As of now, 67 persons are in home quarantine, 24 in institutional quarantine and seven in an isolation ward, said Dr Maruti Karale, in charge of the hospital's isolation ward.

