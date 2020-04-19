Kochi coronavirus victim's 3 family members recover, discharged

Three family members of a 69-year-old man, who died due to COVID-19, got discharged from Ernakulam Medical College on Sunday after recovering from the disease. "Yakub Hussain Sait's wife Sareena (53), daughter Safiya (32) and his son Hussain (17) were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease," said S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector.

Sait's wife Sareena was hospitalised on March 24 while his children Safiya and Hussain were admitted on April 1. The novel coronavirus is highly contagious and Sait's family members likely contracted the disease from him. Sait, who had come to Kochi from Dubai on March 17, died at Ernakulam Medical College on March 28. He was a Mattanchery native.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

