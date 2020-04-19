Govt U-turn on e-commerce rules, bars non-essential items; easing of lockdown curbs in select sectors from Monday

E-commerce companies have been prohibited from selling non-essential items during the lockdown, as conditional relaxations in select sectors outside the coronavirus hotspot areas to kickstart the battered economy come into effect from Monday. With states gearing up to revive limited business activity after the Centre announced easing some of the curbs on April 15, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said more relief measures are bound to come if the country continues to manage the coronavirus crisis well, asserting, "you cannot (have) lockdown permanently".

"He(Modi) gave the call of lockdown at the right time and is now partially allowing economic activity while the lockdown continues. With such a (huge) population we have managed well, if this continues we will get more relief," Javadekar told PTI in an interview. While the relaxations starting from April 20 are primarily aimed at boosting the rural economy, Javadekar, who is a member of the Group of Ministers(GoM) to oversee measures to combat COVID-19, expressed confidence that economic activities will resume in cities as well "sooner than later".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said some industrial activity in the green and orange COVID-19 zones in the state will be resumed in a restricted manner. "We have to turn this 'arthachakra' (stuck wheel of the chariot of economy) from April 20.” But Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has decided not to relax lockdown restrictions which is in force till May 3 as of now since coronavirus appears to be spreading at a "faster pace" in the national capital. The government will assess the situation again after one week, he said. Kejriwal said Delhi has reported 1,893 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

Four days after e-commerce companies were allowed to sell products like mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding non-essential items from their business. The April 15 order had said e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell such items from April 20. Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) officials had said Televison sets and laptops could also be sold online after which a few e-commerce companies had starting accepting orders.

Asked to comment during a media briefing on the U-turn, Punya Salila Srivastava, a Joint Secretary in the MHA, said the COVID-19 situation was “extremely dynamic” and the decision to allow non-essential goods through e-commerce was withdrawn after it was felt the list of permitted items through the online platform was extensive and that it may impact the lockdown. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of all States and Union Territories giving a clarification.

"...I would like to clarify that while operations of e-commerce companies for non-essential goods stands prohibited, however they will continue to operate for essential goods as has been allowed earlier and continue to be allowed," he said. Bhalla also said labourers, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be allowed to go to their respective places of work within a state with certain conditions.

He, however, made it clear there will be no inter-state movement of workers during the lockdown. Since additional activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the 'consolidated revised guidelines' with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works, he said.

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology(IT), industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas and e-commerce operations were among the select sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions are to be lifted from April 20 in a bid to also reduce the distress caused to millions of people. The announcement to ease the curbs to allow some “select necessary activities” in areas which are not COVID-19 hotspots was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 while declaring the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the pandemic. The next day, the MHA unveiled the guidelines with some conditions.

The relaxations lay strict emphasis on social distancing with a warning by the Centre it will be withdrawn if there is any violation of lockdown norms. Wearing of masks is also being mandatory besides making spitting a punishable offence with a fine of at least Rs.1,000. The permitted activities from April 20 are aimed at ensuring agricultural and related activities remain fully functional, rural economy functions with maximum efficiency, employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of labour force, select industrial activities are allowed to resume their operations, with safeguards and mandatory standard operating protocols and digital economy, the MHA said.

Services provided by self-employed electrician, Information Technology(IT) repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters will be allowed giving relief to people looking for such facilities. Highway 'dhaba' (eateries), truck repairing shops and call centres for government activities will remain open from April 20.

In a video message, Chief Minister Thackeray said industries in green and orange COVID-19 zones will get permission to resume operations with some restrictions. Industries ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state, he said.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported. The chief minister said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.

Thackeray also said his government will take care of all migrant labourers in the state. "I urge them to stay here till the lockdown is in force. I will take care of their food. Once the lockdown is over, I will ensure they reach their homes safely." The Tamil Nadu government is expected to take a decision on easing curbs on specified industries in the state after perusing a report of an expert committee.

The committee, which held a meeting, will submit on Monday its report to Chief Minister K Palaniswami who will take a decision on relaxing the curbs after scrutinising the recommendations, an official release said. "The curbs in force will continue to be on till such time the government issues orders," it said.

In Punjab, sand and gravel mining and stone crushing have been permitted as part of the construction-related activities from Monday, according to the state home department. The Centre has also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods vehicles with two drivers and one helper, subject to the driver carrying a valid driving licence.

An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for picking up goods. 'Dhabas'(highway eateries) have been allowed to remain open but they will serve only packed food, according to the guidelines.

Both government and private industries and industrial establishments "operating in rural areas, i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities" will be allowed to operate,it said. Manufacturing, industrial units with access control in Special Economic Zones(SEZs), export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships will also be allowed.

Activities permitted include those related to agricultural and the horticultural sectors, farmers and farm workers in the field as well as procurement of agri products. Shops selling agriculture machinery and those dealing with spare parts, supply chains and repairs as well as 'custom hiring centres’ related to farm machinery will also be open from Monday.

Units manufacturing drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical infrastructure, including manufacture of ambulances, will also open. Noting that digital economy is critical to services sector, the ministry said e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services(ITeS), data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted.

The IT and ITeS sector will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent strength.PTI ACB ABS KR CHS VSD VGN BUN ND GSN GSN GSN.

