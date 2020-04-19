Left Menu
With six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Karnataka's total count of coronavirus patients has surged to 390, said the State's Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:04 IST
6 new COVID-19 cases take Karnataka's count to 390
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Karnataka's total count of coronavirus patients has surged to 390, said the State's Health Department on Sunday. "Six new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the State from 5 pm yesterday till 5 pm today. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state," said the Health Department in a statement.

The total coronavirus cases in the State include 16 deaths and 111 discharges. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that "only essential and critical number of" employees of the Information Technology (IT) companies will be allowed to work from offices from April 20 onwards in Bengaluru, while others will have to continue working from home.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 16,116 and 519 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

