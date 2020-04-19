Left Menu
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens after two days

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:56 IST
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens after two days
The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for two days, paving the way for resumption of traffic movement, mostly trucks carrying essential commodities to the Valley, Traffic Department officials said. However, they said traffic movement was slow during the day due to inclement weather and falling rocks from the hillocks overlooking the highway at various places in Ramban district.

The traffic on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended on Friday after heavy rains triggered landslides at a number of places between Ramban and Ramsu, leaving hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities to the Valley stranded. The road clearance agencies managed to clear the debris late Saturday but the road was again blocked by fresh landslides, delaying its opening, the officials said, adding that the road was thrown open for traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The highway is currently open to trucks carrying essential supplies in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

