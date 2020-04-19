10 people found strolling inside park in south Delhi amid lockdown, booked

Ten people who were found strolling inside a park in south Delhi amid the lockdown were booked by the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday

Police have been warning people against venturing out unnecessarily during the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, during checking on Saturday evening, police personnel found 10 people strolling inside Siri Fort Park following which FIRs were registered against all of them under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and other section of the Disaster management Act, a senior police official said

They were mainly residents of Panchsheel Enclave, Anand Lok and Kailash Colony, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

