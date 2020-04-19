Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:19 IST
1-month-old among 10 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, tally now 244

Ten more people, including a one-month-old girl and three of her family members in Mohali, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, pushing the total count to 244 in the state. The family members from Mohali are all contacts of a person who had earlier tested positive for the virus, according to the medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.

The remaining six new cases belong to Jalandhar. Of the total confirmed cases, Mohali district tops the list with 61 in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar which has so far reported 47 cases.

Twenty-six cases were in Patiala, 24 four in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Ludhiana,  11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, the medical bulletin said. One patient is on oxygen support, it added.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients have died while 37 have been discharged from hospital. A total of 6,607 samples have been taken so far in the state and 5,949 of them are negative and reports of 414 samples are still awaited.

There are 191 active cases in the state, according to the medical bulletin. In Chandigarh, three more people tested positive, taking the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 26 in the Union Territory.

A 56-year-old man, his 25-year-old son and one-and-half-year-old granddaughter were infected with the virus. All of them were the family contacts of a coronavirus patient, the bulletin said. A total of 430 samples have been taken so far and 388 of them were negative while results of 15 cases were awaited. Thirteen patients have been discharged from hospital after being cured, it added.

